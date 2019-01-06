Third time's the charm!

Regina King can now finally add Golden Globe winner to her resume. The three-time Emmy winner has been nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association three time, and took home her first piece of hardware at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Film for her work in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, King beat out Vice's Amy Adams, First Man's Claire Foyand The Favourite's Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz

Taking the stage and accepting the trophy from presenters Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, she went through the usual list of suspects, thanking her publicists and the film's publicists before turning to Jenkins. "I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy. Thank you for telling stories so rich. And thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me, when he saw it, that it was the first time he really saw himself. Thank you so much for that," she told the director.