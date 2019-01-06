Regina King Challenges Hollywood to Achieve Complete Gender Equality After Winning First Golden Globe Ever

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Third time's the charm!

Regina King can now finally add Golden Globe winner to her resume. The three-time Emmy winner has been nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association three time, and took home her first piece of hardware at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Film for her work in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, King beat out Vice's Amy Adams, First Man's Claire Foyand The Favourite's Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz 

Taking the stage and accepting the trophy from presenters Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, she went through the usual list of suspects, thanking her publicists and the film's publicists before turning to Jenkins. "I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy. Thank you for telling stories so rich. And thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me, when he saw it, that it was the first time he really saw himself. Thank you so much for that," she told the director.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

After thanking the Baldwin family for allowing all involved the opportunity to bring the beloved writer's word, and as producers began to try and play her off, she decided it was time to throw down the gauntlet to not just Hollywood, but the world at large.

"So often, everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet, and they say us celebrities, we're using the time to talk about ourselves when we're on the soapbox and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life. Time's Up X2. The reason why we do this is that we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone," she said. "And I just want to say that I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next to years, everything I produce, I am making a vow—and it's going to be tough—to make sure that everything that I produce, it's 50 percent women. And I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries—I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same."

Congrats, Regina!

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Entertainment , Movies , Top Stories , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Chrissy Metz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Did Chrissy Metz Just Call Out Alison Brie at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards?

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

She Said Yes! Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Stage a Fake Proposal at 2019 Golden Globes

Patricia Clarkson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Patricia Clarkson Thanks Sharp Objects' Boss for Demanding Everything From Her "Except Sex" After Golden Globes Win

Christian Bale, Sibi Blazic, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Inspiring His Performance as Dick Cheney After Winning Best Actor at the 2019 Golden Globes

Mj Rodriguez, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Mj Rodriguez Says Pose Has Helped Her Become a ''Mother'' at 2019 Golden Globes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.