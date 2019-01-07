Nobody was happier for Sandra Oh's Golden Globe win for Killing Eve than her parents—they were in the audience and her dad gave her a standing ovation—but Oh's Grey's Anatomy family came close and let it be known on social media.

The cast and crew of Grey's took to Twitter to celebrate Oh, her win and her job hosting the 2019 ceremony alongside Andy Samberg. The duo was first paired at the 2018 Emmys and were drafted to host the Golden Globes after their chemistry clicked.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes was all about Oh on Twitter. Right after Oh's win, Rhimes simply tweeted the below. Rhimes, a master wordsmith, doesn't need words to share how proud she is of Oh.