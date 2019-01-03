Noah Centineo and More Celebs Tell Their First Kiss Stories

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Noah Centineo, Instagram

instagram

Even famous people had awkward first kisses!

Noah Centineo, who won over hearts with his performance in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, recalled his first smooth in a recent interview with W magazine, saying it happened after a movie date. How did it end? Well, his game wasn't that great, or she wasn't that interested. But he seems to remember it fondly, so that's what counts!

Ethan Hawke also spoke to the magazine about his first kiss, which took place at a roller rink. 

Many other celebs have also revealed their first kisses in interviews. The list includes Nick JonasKhloe Kardashian, and Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown, who had her first kiss onscreen. She isn't the only one; Mila Kunis' That '70s Show co-star-turned-husband, Ashton Kutcher, was her first kiss, while two stars from The Wonder Years also smooched for the first time, on-camera.

Here's what stars said about their first kisses:

Noah Centineo

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star's first kiss took place in a hotel in Century City, near Los Angeles. He told W magazine in an interview for its February 2019 issue, "I was staying there during pilot season, and there was a dance convention. I saw this girl named Mackenzie, and I asked her if she wanted to go to a movie with me. She said yes. It was Cowboys & Aliens, with Daniel Craig. So the movie ends, we get up, leave the theater, and we're holding hands. I walk her to her hotel room and say, 'Goodnight kiss?' And we pecked. It was less than a millisecond. She closed the door, and that was that. I gave her my number, but I never saw her again. It was probably a terrible peck."

 

Ethan Hawke, Venice Film Festival 2017

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

The actor told W magazine his first kiss took place at the "Hamilton Roller Rink, in New Jersey," saying, "Her name was Cindy, and she was wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt. It was a slow skate, and she was smoking hot. We skated around, and she said to me, 'Do you like Jack Daniel's?' And I said, 'Yeah. Too bad he's dead.' She said, 'Is he dead?' I thought she meant Jimi Hendrix. Then she said, 'Have you ever French kissed?' And I said, 'Yeah, man.' But I actually hadn't. So we snuck off behind the Coke machines and kissed."

Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus

RIV/ Fame Pictures

Nick Jonas

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio One, Jonas revealed that Cyrus was his first kiss. He said, "The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood—very romantic. I'd just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I'm sure that my breath smelled terrible." The two dated for two years, until December 2017.

Article continues below

Shailene Woodley, Party Pics

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet Hennessy

Shailene Woodley

The actress told Marie Claire in 2014, "I was still playing with Barbies at 14 and didn't have my first kiss until 15-and-a-half. He had big, beautiful lips, and I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with those.'"

Katy Perry, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Katy Perry

The singer told W magazine in 2017 that she had her first French kiss when she was in sixth grade, during a trip to Big Bear, California. She said, "I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway. At the party, we played Spin the Bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug."

Fred Savage, Danica McKellar

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fred Savage and Danica McKellar

The former child stars had their first kiss onscreen, on the set of the Wonder Years in 1988, when they were tweens. McKellar said on Good Morning America in 2014, "The one good thing about getting your first kiss on camera is that you know it's gonna happen." Savage said, "It was terrifying. We were both really scared and nervous and didn't know what was going to happen or if we were going to do it right."

Article continues below

Anne Hathaway

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway

In 2016, the actress told E! News her first kiss took place at the Maplewood movie theater in New Jersey, while she and her date watched Pocahontas, which came out in summer of 1995, when she was 12.

Khloe Kardashian

BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian

In 2016, the reality star wrote on her app that she had her first kiss at age 12 or 13, during a trip to Hawaii. She said, "The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m. and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out. I remember I kissed some guy there and I thought I was so cool and so grown. I don't remember the boy and I can't tell you anything else about the experience."

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Stanger Things

Millie Bobby Brown

The actress had her first kiss at age 12 with Finn Wolfhard on the set of Stranger Things season two. She told Interview magazine in 2016, "At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the story line...Finn reacted quite well and I didn't. I felt really bad afterwards."

Article continues below

Kristen Stewart, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart

"It was horrible! It was so bad," the actress told the Daily Beast in 2015 about her first kiss. "It was f--king repulsive. I was 14 and it was gross. It was not good."

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, 2001 American Music Awards

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Britney Spears

Spears revealed on Good Morning America in 2013 that she had her first kiss around age 13, and that it was with her All New Mickey Mouse Club co-star Justin Timberlake. The two reconnected years later and dated from 1999 to 2002.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Exclusive

INSTARimages.com

Mila Kunis

Kunis' first kiss was with her now-husband Kutcher, on the set of That '70s Show, when she was 15. She told People in 2001, "I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him." Kutcher said, "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my God, I had no idea! I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would've been too much pressure...I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach."

Article continues below

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On

TLC

The Duggars

The stars of Counting On, a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, had their first kisses at their weddings. And for some, they were extra awkward.

Lady Gaga, 75th Venice Film Festival

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 that she had her first kiss at age 14, with a boy named Austin at summer camp.

Andrew Garfield, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2018 that until the age of 12, he attended a boys-only prep school in England and then enrolled in a co-ed school. He said one of his female classmates hosted a party, in which "it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other! That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women—girls! This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening...That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons."

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kiss , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Madison Beer

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Second Act of Kristen Bell

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom Feud Just Got Uglier Behind the Scenes

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Road From Jersey Shore to Fatherhood, Family Vacation and His Rocky Relationship With Jen Harley

Amandla Stenberg, Where Hands Touch

Amandla Stenberg's Interracial Nazi Love Story Movie Sparks Backlash on Twitter

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Bird Box: 10 Differences Between the Book and the Movie

Paola Mayfield, Russ Mayfield, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome a Baby Boy

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.