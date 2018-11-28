John-David Duggar's First Kiss Is Appropriately Awkward...But Watch What Happens Next

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

Uh, John-David Duggar, that's not the way it goes...but wow.

The 28-year-old married Abbie Grace Burnett in early November after "courting" her for about four months. On Tuesday, their wedding was shown on an episode of his large family's TLC reality show Counting On. True to Duggar family tradition, he waited until his wedding to kiss his love for the first time.

And it was a doozy.

It started out awkward.

After the pastor told John-David he could kiss his bride, he bent down and...lifted up and kissed her left hand, drawing laughs. He then kissed her right hand.

Then her left shoulder. Kiss No. 4? Yep, her right shoulder.

"You're so silly," Abbie said, giggling.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

John-David then put his hands gently on her face and kissed her forehead.

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

He then kissed both her cheeks...

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

...before finally moving in for a long, passionate kiss on the lips.

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Wedding, Counting On, GIF

TLC

Total time: About 45 seconds.

The Counting On star and 19 and Counting alum is the second-eldest son of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar and the eighth child in the family to get married.

John-David is not the first Duggar to buck tradition when it comes to his first kiss. While seven of his siblings opted for traditional kisses at the altar, his sister Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald opted to share theirs in private at their wedding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Duggars , Kiss , Weddings , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Why Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Play Fuller House's DJ Tanner Forever

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Body Image: "I Feel Insecure All the Time"

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Calls Son's "Cowboys and Indians" Party Backlash "Dumb"

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Jennifer Garner Sends an Adorable Message to Ex-Boyfriend Michael Vartan

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave a Touching Note at Helicopter Crash Site

Mel B, America's Got Talent, AGT

Mel B Sends a Message With This Bold Fashion Statement

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Fans Will Witness a "Young and Fun and Free" Nikki Bella When Total Bellas Returns in January!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.