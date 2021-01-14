Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos
90210 Star Tristan "Mack" Wilds Marries Christina Hammond in Intimate Ceremony

Tristan "Mack" Wilds and his longtime love Christina Hammond have officially taken their romance to the next level: They are officially husband and wife!

von Alyssa Morin Jan 14, 2021
Tristan Mack" WildsTristan "Mack" Wilds

Tristan "Mack" Wilds is a married man!

The 90210 alum and Christina Hammond have officially taken their romance to the next level, which comes a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Tristyn Naomi Wilds

According to the newlyweds, who secretly tied the knot on Dec. 17, they couldn't have asked for a more special day.

"Our wedding was perfect," Christina exclusively tells E! News. "We wanted an intimate ceremony and so it was just us, Tristyn and our parents on Zoom. I couldn't have asked for a better wedding day."

The Wire alum adds, "We got married, in a way, akin to how we started—just us. Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment."

The two are certainly the definition of relationship goals, as they've been together since they were 15 years old.

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Of their one-of-a-kind romance, Tristan shares, "At different times in our lives, we're shown fairy tales don't come true. This one came true for me."

"Our love story," Christina adds, "is my favorite love story. I am living out my dream of being married to the love of my life."

Days before becoming husband and wife, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday. The 31-year-old star gushed over his little one, writing on Instagram, "one year. happy birthday mama."

A year prior, Tristan announced he was going to be a father in a candid Instagram post.

"Aight, serious moment...," he began his caption on Dec. 19, 2019, "Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. S--t, honestly? I'd been there for a while. I dunno, i was just letting life take me wherever she may. But I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed...Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas."

In May 2020, the actor opened up about his parenthood journey, telling Essence, "It just made me feel like I had to be a lot stronger. I had a lot of growing up and strengthening to do to be ready to take care of this little one."

From getting hitched to becoming a father, Tristan has a lot to celebrate. Of course, he isn't the only 90210 star to embark on these exciting new chapters. See what the cast is up to now in our gallery below.

The CW, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
Shenae Grimes-Beech

The Degrassi star was one of the first alums from the iconic Canadian teen soap to make the transition to Hollywood when she was tapped to play Annie Wilson, the franchise's new Brenda. 

And it was later revealed the behind-the-scenes drama was very similar to the OG show, with AnnaLynne McCord telling Wendy Williams in 2018, "Shenae and I...we were at each other's throats for five years." But the two later made peace, with McCord even attending Grimes-Beech's 2013 wedding to model Josh Beech. "We have dinner dates," McCord shared. "It's awesome, I love her." 

After starring in Scream 4, Grimes-Beech would go on to lead several Hallmark Channel movies, as well as the Canadian drama series The Detail

In September 2018, the 30-year-old gave birth to her first child with Beech, daughter Bowie Scarlett.

Aside from acting, Grimes-Beech also has a lifestyle blog, Lost in La La, and YouTube Channel, where she talks about fashion, wellness and motherhood. 

The CW, JMonica Schipper/Getty Images for Sprite®
Tristan "Mack" Wilds

The Wire alum played male lead Dixon, the adopted son of Harry and Debbie Wilson, in all five seasons of 90210.

The same year The CW drama ended, Mack Wilds released his first album, New York: a Love Story, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2014. But in 2015, the 32-year-old went viral after he starred as Adele's love interest in her "Hello" music video.  

"I was definitely shocked," he told ABC News of the response to the project. "I was like, 'Man, this is crazy!''"

Earlier this year, Mack Wilds became a father for the first time, welcoming daughter Tristyn with longtime girlfriend Christina Hammond, the two having met on the set of The Wire 15 years ago.

"It just made me feel like I had to be a lot stronger," he told Essence magazine in May. "I had a lot of growing up and strengthening to do to be ready to take care of this little one,"

The CW, Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
AnnaLynne McCord

McCord followed up her breakout performance in Nip/Tuck by taking on the part of West Bev's resident mean girl with a secret heart of gold Naomi Clark, starring in all five seasons of 90210.

The year after the CW drama ended, the 33-year-old joined the cast of another iconic series' revival, Dallas, and later guest-starred on Lucifer, The Night Shift and Beauty & the Beast.

In 2012, McCord revealed she was the victim of a sexual assault, going on to become the president of Together1Heart, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking.  

"I did not have a voice," she explained to Us Weekly at the time. "And now I do, and I'm practicing using my voice for others. Finally I can say I was taken advantage of—not from my own shame that I did something to deserve that—and now I can have a clear conscience."

McCord was in an on-and-off relationship with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell for seven years before they broke up for good in 2018.

The CW, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Matt Lanter

After making his debut as bad boy Liam in season one, Lanter was upped to series regular the following year and became one of the show's most popular personalities thanks to his character's romance with Annie. 

Following 90210's five-year run, Lanter starred in Timeless, NBC's time travel drama that garnered a cult following, and appeared in Pitch Perfect 3. He'll next be seen in Netflix's superhero series Jupiter's Legacy.

He's also a member of the Star Wars Universe, providing the voice of Anakin Skywalker (a.k.a. Darth Vader) in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he made a guest appearance on Disney+'s The Mandalorian. He's also lent his vocal talents to DC Comics, voicing Aquaman in several animated features, and Marvel, voicing Winter Soldier. 

In June 2013, the 37-year-old married longtime girlfriend Angela Stacy, with the couple welcoming daughter MacKenLee in 2017

The CW, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Ash to Ash Productions
Jessica Stroup

Stroup took on one of the only roles that originated in the OG series, playing Silver, Kelly Taylor's and David Silver's artistic half-sister.

After her five-year run on 90210 came to an end, Stroup, 33, went on to star in Fox's serial killer drama The Following and Netflix's Iron Fist. She also appeared in films such as Ted and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The CW, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jessica Lowndes

While she was initially cast in a recurring role, Lowndes' character Adrianna became one of the first season's breakout characters and she was promoted to series regular for the remainder of the series. 

In 2015, Lowndes joined the Hallmark Channel family, starring in one of their movies ever year as part of their popular "Countdown to Christmas" programming.

The 31-year-old is also a singer and she raised eyebrows in 2016 when she went public with her relationship with actor Jon Lovitz. Lowndes later revealed it was an April Fool's joke and it was set up tot promote the music video for her song, "Deja Vu."

The CW, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Trevor Donovan

The Days of Our Lives alum became an instant fan-favorite when he was introduced in season two. And the following season, Donovan's storyline became a major focal point as his character, popular jock Teddy Montgomery, came out as gay. 

"None of us wanted it to be a flash in the pan, or shock value for ratings," Donovan told E! News at the time of the storyline. "We wanted to tell realistic stories, this kid battling and coming to terms with who he was, and how painful and difficult it is. Once that was discussed, I was flattered that they thought I could take it on because it is so challenging. And it puts a lot of substance into a show that tends to be a little more superficial."

After saying goodbye to fictional high school, the 41-year-old went on to guest star on series such as Melissa & Joey, NCIS and Lucifer, and is now a frequent fixture in Hallmark Channel movies.

The CW, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lori Loughlin

After the Full House star's run as matriarch Debbie Wilson came to an end in 2011 when the younger cast made the transition to college, Loughlin jumped over to Hallmark Channel, becoming one of its biggest stars. Not only was she part of When Calls the Heart, the network's highest rated show, but she also fronted the Garage Sale Mystery film series and carried several Christmas movies. Plus, she reprised her iconic role of Aunt Becky in Netflix's popular sequel series Fuller House.

But the 56-year-old would make headlines for a much less family-friendly reason in March 2019 as she was one of over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection to the college admission scandal. Along with husband husband Mossimo Giannulli, Loughlin was accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get her two daughters, Bella, 21, and YouTube star Olivia Jade, 20, admitted into USC.

After initially pleading not guilty, Loughlin later plead guilty in May 2020 and was sentenced to two months in prison, shortly after her husband was sentenced to five months. She also received two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.

The CW, Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
Rob Estes

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place vet starred in the first two seasons as patriarch and school principal Harry Wilson and there was never an official reason given for his exit, but sources at the time told E! News contract negotiations and creative differences played factors. 

"They just don't want the old people on the new show anymore," one CW insider said. Harsh!

Since leaving West Bev (again), the 57-year-old has guest-starred on Castle, CSI, Daytime Divas and Famous in Love.

Estes has been married to surfer Erin Bolte since 2010 and the couple has one child together, son Makai, 9. The actor also has two children, Mason, 21, and Maya, 18, from his previous marriage to Melrose Place co-star Josie Bissett

The CW, Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Dustin Milligan

Originally cast as the show's leading  man Ethan, West Bev's top athlete, Milligan left 90210 abruptly at the end of season one.

During a recent Zoom reunion with his former cast members, Milligan finally opened up about his exit, explaining, "The original role was comedic. There was a bit of a stereotypical dumb jock thing that I kind of loved...So for me, it was like getting to do that was so great but then the role changed by the time we actually shot, and it was tough cause I was like constantly trying to force my way into being a funny character."

Milligan, 35, would go on to show off those comedic chops on the critically acclaimed comedy Schitt's Creek, playing fan-favorite veterinarian Ted for six seasons. 

The Canadian actor has been in an relationship with Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew since 2010.

The CW, Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center For Media/Shutterstock
Ryan Eggold

He wasn't a regular teacher, he was a cool teacher...at least for the three seasons Eggold played Ryan Matthews before the show transitioned to its college years. (Fun fact: He was actually younger than some of the actors who played his students.)

The 36-year-old would go on to in NBC's The Blacklist, with his character Tom Keen later getting his own shortlived spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption.

Since 2018, Eggold has starred on NBC's hit medial drama New Amsterdam.

The CW, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Michael Steger

After appearing on many of the Disney Channel's hit series, Steger's big break came when he landed the role of Navid Shirazi, the nicest and richest kid in school. He appeared in all 114 episodes of the series.

In 2016, the 40-year-old and wife Brandee Tucker welcomed their first child, daughter Poet Louise, and their son, Mozart Lee, was born in January 2020. 

The CW, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Jessica Walter

The Arrested Development icon traded Newport Beach for Beverly Hills when she took on the role of Tabitha, the Wilson family grandmother and former actress with a drinking problem. So...a slightly more maternal Lucille Bluth! But Walter exited the series after just 13 episodes when producers decided to make some creative changes. 

After saying goodbye to America's most famous zip code, the 79-year-old star began voicing Malory on FX's animated hit series Archer and reprised her Emmy-winning role for Netflix's revival of Arrested Development. She's also guest-starred on The Odd Couple, NCIS and Good Girls

The CW, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Sara Foster

The former model enjoyed a recurring gig throughout the first four seasons of 90210 as Naomi's bad girl big sis Jen Clark. 

In addition to serving as executive producer, Foster played herself in Barely Famous, a VH1 parody show, opposite her sister, Erin Foster. She counts Brody Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as former step-siblings and Katharine McPhee as her current step-mom, thanks to her father, music producer David Foster. (Her mom Rebecca Dyer was his second wife.)

Foster, 39, married tennis player Tommy Haas in 2010, with the couple going on to welcome two daughters, Valentina, 9, and Josephine, 4.

The CW, Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rumer Willis

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore recurred as Gia, a love interest for Adrianna, in season two. 

After their brief romance fizzled out, Willis would go on to win season 20 of Dancing With the Stars with her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She also appeared on Hawaii Five-0, Pretty Little Liars and Empire, before she was revealed as the Lion during the first season of Fox's The Masked Singer. On the big screen, the 32-year-old recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood as English actress Joanna Pettet.

The CW, Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Gillian Zinser

Following her 60 episode stint as surfer girl Ivy Sullivan, Zinser, 34, went on to appear on Blindspot, Ballers and Stumptown.

The CW, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Josh Zuckerman

After making appearances on Kyle XY and Desperate Housewives, Zuckerman joined 90210 in 2010 as Naomi's nerdy love interest Max. After the unexpected romance faded, the 35-year-old appeared in episodes of Breakout Kings, The Big Bang Theory and Rosewood.  

The CW, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kelly Lynch

The L Word star appeared in 15 episodes as Laurel Cooper, Ivy's hippie mom. Lynch, 61, went on to star in Starz's Magic City, which was created by her husband, Mitch Glazer, and Mr. Mercedes.

