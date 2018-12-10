Lizzie McGuire was just your normal girl, living in a normal, totally awkward world trying to figure out middle school back in the early '00s and that's why we loved her.

Last week, Hilary DuffAKA Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire—opened up to E! News' Erin Lim about the possibility of a revival of the hit show and now we can't stop thinking about what our favorite blonde teen and her animated alter ego would be up to these days.

"There's been a little bit of conversation but I think it's very far into the distance," Duff told E! News getting our hopes up really, really high in the process. "I feel like every other girl. This could be really exciting. I don't know!"

We will have to wait to see what actually comes from this Lizzie McGuire revival tease, but in the meantime we might as well go into full on nostalgia mode and revisit all the show's best characters.