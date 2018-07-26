SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Blue Dress Baby! Vote for Meghan Markle's Best Blue Ensemble

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 11:39 AM

Meghan Markle

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle's style is making us blue…but in a good way.

The Duchess of Sussex might be new to the royal family, but she's already fitting in when it comes to regal style.

From sleek and chic pantsuits to form-fitting frocks, the former Suits star knows how to dress to impress and we're constantly in awe of her timeless and flawless wardrobe choices.

While we think Markle can pull off any color—remember her olive dress at Prince Louis' christening? It was flawless—she seems to gravitate towards navy and hues of blue and we're low-key obsessed with her in these colors.

Over the past year or so, Markle has stunned in one blue look after the other and we're really wishing we could shop her closet ASAP.

She's worn so many blue ensembles in fact that we decided to round them up and vote on which of them are the most stylish. Trust us, every look is fierce, so it won't be easy to choose.

Now all we need to know is which outfit inspires you most and made you do a double take when you first saw the newlywed donning it?

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Blues

Getty; Shutterstock

Are you a fan of Markle's belted Emilia Wickstead dress for example, that she donned at a garden party at the British Ambassador's official residence in Dublin earlier this month? Or are you more of a formal gown type gal?

If so, you might vote for the 36-year-old star's Dior boat-neck frock which she wore at the Royal Air Force's centenary this summer. It was very Audrey Hepburn and therefore so feminine and fun.

One of Markle's most-recent numbers—a denim V-neck dress by Carolina Herrera—that she sported at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup, was classic with a modern twist and we can't help but swoon over it.

Of course, it's hard to rival the capped Stella McCartney frock that the Duchess wore back in April while celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday. It was a legendary ensemble.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Visit to Ireland

Meghan Markle, Blues

Getty; Shutterstock

If pants are more your style then you're in luck, because the newlywed has worn her fair share of navy and blue pants and coats in her short amount of time as a royal.

Take Markle's navy and white wrap coat by J.Crew for example. It's practical and yet has enough style to it that she can wear it out while meeting fans and walking with her husband Prince Harry.

Another great coat that the former actress has rocked would be her cashmere tartan Burberry paid coat that screams fall and winter in the U.K. and we wish we had somewhere to wear it so we could justify buying it.

When Markle isn't donning a coat she often sports pantsuits and when she attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in February in an Alexander McQueen ensemble she didn't miss the mark. 

Of course, we can't forget about the time she wore a Mackage double breasted military coat while meeting the U.K. people after being newly engaged, because let's be honest, the look was flawless.

Photos

Shop Meghan Markle's Closet

Meghan Markle, Blues

Getty; Shutterstock

Markle isn't a predictable royal when it comes to style. In fact, she loves to switch things up...even if she wears the same general color scheme.

For example, during Wimbledon this month, Markle donned a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt, with coordinating high-waisted, white silk Ralph Lauren pants for a look we'd try in an instant.

In the spring, the California native opted for a breezy look when she wore a sleeveless belted sheath by Hugo Boss while attending a royal engagement with Prince Harry. 

When the couple attended a wedding together, the Duchess stunned in a floral maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a white ground with light blue designs.

Last, but not least, was the navy fitted frock by Roland Mouret that Markle stepped out in ahead of her wedding in May. It was perfect.

Vote for the blue outfit you'd steal from the Duchess of Sussex's closet now!

Meghan Markle Blue Outfit Poll
Which of Meghan Markle's blue ensembles would you rock?
10.3%
17.2%
31.0%
6.9%
3.4%
3.4%
6.9%
0.0%
6.9%
3.4%
3.4%
6.9%

