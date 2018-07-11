True Thompson is fitting right in with her Kardashian cousins.

New mom Khloe Kardashian brought the 3-month-old to join her cousins Dream Kardashian and Penelope Disick for some fun at a baby class.

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently returned from a family vacation to Italy, could also be seen with the group of youngsters, who were singing and dancing to the nursery songs, on Khloe's Snapchat.

It has been just under a month since the 34-year-old and her baby girl moved back home to L.A., but it appears the mother and daughter are settling in nicely, especially with the help of the Kardashian clan. "The whole family is thrilled that Khloe is home and that they will get to be close by and an every day part of True's life," a source previously told E! News.