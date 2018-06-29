by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 5:56 PM
Time to keep up with the vacation crashers!
As Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue their summer getaway, the couple received a few extra guests when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's kids arrived late this week.
E! News has learned the businesswoman's children have joined the pair as they continue their stay in Positano on the Amalfi coast.
"They've taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato," a source shared with us. "They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together."
As you likely could have guessed, we're told Kourtney was very happy to see the kids and be reunited after her time away.
And while the E! star and Younes are still able to have some time to themselves with the help of nannies, most of their time has been spent with their youngest travel buddies.
"Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around," our source shared. "They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family."
Just last weekend, cameras caught Kourtney and Younes enjoying some fun in the sun as they tanned on a boat and kissed in the ocean blue water.
And while the couple has documented some of their vacation memories on social media, most of the trip remains a private affair.
The getaway comes as Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday this week in Los Angeles. The birthday girl was able to gather several family members together for a low-key bash.
Ultimately, Kourtney was unable to make the trip. Safe to say Italy is greater than Calabasas this week.
Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?