Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share a Kiss During Date Night

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 10:24 AM
What would a date night be without a lip-lock?
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson did just that during a night out on Monday. The couple of nearly two years stepped out at Nobu, where they dined with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson for roughly two hours.
"It was chill. They all looked like they had a good time," a source described to E! News. "They were all smiling and laughing as they came out."
The A-list pair kept their date night looks casual, Kardashian sporting an olive green bomber jacket and spandex and Thompson opting for a sweatshirt and pink pants.
On the way back, the new parents to daughter True Thompson got some private time together in their car, which the basketball pro used to serenade his girlfriend.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID
While jamming out to "Guatemala," the reality star rested her head on Thompson's chest as he captured the moment on Snapchat. "My little baby tired from dinner," he said before kissing her on the head.
Shortly after, the two shared a kiss and Thompson continued to groove to the song while Kardashian watched.
Three months since the athlete's cheating scandal, it appears the two are very much carrying on with their relationship. While neither party has addressed the April headlines directly, the new mom did touch on her decision to stay with Thompson when a fan tweeted that she was disappointed in her choice and called Kardashian a hypocrite.
"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," the star retorted. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a source told E! News that the reality star gave Thompson another chance at their relationship with their daughter in mind. She "is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," an insider said in May. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
"Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan," the source continued. "Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward."
As for Thompson, the insider added he's trying to repair their relationship. "He knows his actions are embarrassing and hurtful, but he wants to turn over a new leaf. He has promised many things to Khloe, and is trying to make her happy again. "
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?