Simone Biles Reveals She's Taking Anti-Anxiety Medication After Larry Nassar Abuse

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Simone Biles

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Simone Biles appeared on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America and opened up about taking medication to treat her anxiety.

The topic came up after Robin Roberts asked the Olympian about how she used her voice to speak out against Larry Nassar—the disgraced doctor whom Biles and hundreds of other young women accused of sexual abuse—and how she's continued to process it all.

"It's definitely not easy. I mean, I have my ups and downs," the star athlete said. "I still go to therapy, and I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong. So, I go to therapy pretty regularly. It's not easy, but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier."

Biles came forward with the accusation in January 2018. In a lengthy note posted to social media, the gold medal winner revealed she had "felt a bit broken" and that "the more I try to shut off the voice in my head, the louder it screams." However, she stated she was "not afraid to tell my story anymore."

"After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me," she wrote at one point in the open letter. "I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all of my heart and soul every time I step into the gym. I love this sport too much and I have never been a quitter. I won't let one man and the others that enabled him to steal my love and joy." 

Her fellow Olympians, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, had also accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

Read

Simone Biles Wears Teal Leotard in Honor of Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors

In January, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. He was then sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in February. 

During the interview, Biles opened up about finding her voice and how doing so made her stronger.

"I feel like there were a lot of points in this year that made me who I am today," she told the GMA anchor. "I feel stronger, but I feel like this year gave me a voice. I tried to find my voice this year and use that to the better potential and positive manner. So, it was a very good year."

In addition, Biles opened up about competing in the world championships, despite having a kidney stone. She also talked about covering ESPN The Magazine and being named the most dominant athlete of 2018.

Watch the video to see her interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Simone Biles , Good Morning America , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Commits This Beauty Sin Almost Every Night

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoying "Marital Bliss"

Selena Quintanilla

Netflix Will Retell Selena Quintanilla's Life Story in a Scripted TV Series

Kathie Lee Gifford Cries Announcing "Today Show" Exit

Princess Victoria, Queen Silvia

Princess Victoria Wears Mom Queen Silvia's Dress 23 Years Later

Princess Charlene, Princess Charlene Twins, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos From Her Twins' Superhero Birthday Party

Jason Kennedy, Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Talk Justin Bieber's Engagement, Farts & More in Hilarious ASMR Video!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.