Joe Giudice Files Last-Minute Appeal to Fight Deportation Order

Similarly, Milania's older sister Gia Giudice uploaded some photos with her father and asserted in her caption that Joe was "no threat to society." She wrote, "My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn't being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that's exactly what my father did."

Gia added, "He hasn't felt or looked this good since he was in his 30's. We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family."

Teresa broke her silence about Joe on Oct. 14 She posted a picture on Instagram that showed the Statue of Liberty crying and used the praying hands emojis to caption it.

Sources told E! News that Teresa was "devastated" by the order. The insider told E! News at the time, "Even though she always knew this was a possible outcome, Teresa convinced herself that Joe wouldn't be deported."

At a Real Housewives event, Teresa asked people to "pray" for Joe so he could see Gia graduate from high school. She told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she would "love to speak to President Donald Trump about pardoning her husband "if he wants to talk to me."