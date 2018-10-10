Teresa Giudice "Devastated" Over Joe Giudice's Deportation Order

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 1:55 PM
Teresa Giudice is trying to be "strong" for her four daughters following Joe Giudice's deportation order.
A Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled on Wednesday that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband is to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.
"On Oct. 10, Mr. Guidice was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. Mr. Guidice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final," a statement from ICE reads. "As standard practice, ICE, through its Criminal Alien Program (CAP) works with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to identify foreign-born nationals who are amenable to removal. These aliens are placed in removal proceedings while serving their criminal sentences in order to reduce ICE detention costs and expedite removals once BOP transfers are completed."
AKM-GSI
Bravo star Teresa, who shares daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, with Joe, was not in court on Wednesday, but E! News has received some insight on how she's doing today.
"Teresa is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy," a source tells E! News. "Even though she always knew this was a possible outcome, Teresa convinced herself that Joe wouldn't be deported."
"Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family," the insider continues. "She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world."
The sources adds that Teresa is being "strong" for her daughters, "Caring for them and her father is of the upmost importance to Teresa right now."
"Teresa has no plans to go anywhere at the moment," a second source tells E! News. "As heartbreaking as this is, the past few years without Joe have given her the chance to get used to life without him around to help raise the girls. If she has to keep doing it alone, she knows she can."
Teresa has yet to comment publicly on the deportation ruling.
