Unpacking Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Public Breakup: Why Their Split Went Off the Rails

If you were expecting Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's breakup to fade gently into that good night, the past week has been a rude awakening.

The implosion of their whirlwind engagement last month made its expected share of headlines and, while it was sad, wasn't all that shocking. Then there's always a bit of time that goes into figuring out what went wrong and trying to pinpoint where the chips have fallen, in Friendship Land or Animosityville.

But the subsequent race to own the narrative did at first seem to come out of left field.

No matter how public the relationship was in the first place, celebrities do tend to speak out eventually ("break their silence" and whatnot) after a split, but the tradition of lining up a big magazine interview some months down the road à la Brad or Angelina isn't really what the kids are doing these days. Rather, the social media rulers of the world, such as Grande, prefer to use their personal platforms to share a few reflective thoughts—or at least sub-post about their feelings.