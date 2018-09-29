Pete Davidson had a great summer.

The comedian loved talking about (and subtly acknowledging) his engagement to Ariana Grande, which occurred in June. Adam Drivers opening monologue on Saturday Night Live was all about the idea of having a good summer, while everyone repeated, "I worked a little, traveled a little."

Davidson, however, broke that chain. Driver asked, "Pete, how was your summer?"

He replied, "You don't wanna hear about my summer."

Driver said, "No. Actually, you're the one person whose summer I actually want to hear about."

Davidson merely replied with a wink.

Later on in the show, fellow SNL cast member Kyle Mooney starred in a skit that was all about his hopes and dreams of becoming more recognizable. This would be his year! But a wrench was thrown into his plans: the Davidson-Grande engagement. Mooney got a makeover and imitated Davidson in every way possible: the tattoos, the hair, the pet pig and the celebrity girlfriend (Wendy Williams).