Everything We Know About Ben Affleck's Latest Rehab Stay

It has been a week since Ben Affleck entered rehab for a third time following his latest relapse.

The star, who has battled alcohol addiction for many years, was admitted to a rehab facility on Wednesday, Aug. 22 after his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention. With the assistance of a bodyguard and a professional from the treatment center, Garner approached the Oscar winner, who was "not resistant and knew he needed help," at his home in the Pacific Palisades.

"He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it," a source previously told E! News.

His latest stint in rehab follows his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The two dated for over a year, but things recently came to an end after Shookus realized she would be unable to move to California as the couple previously planned. At the time a source told E! News, "They talked about Lindsay moving to L.A. but it wasn't going to happen."