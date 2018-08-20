Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Fuel Romance Rumors With Fast Food Run

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 4:57 AM

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

T.Maidana / SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton continued to fuel romance rumors on Sunday after they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a Jack In the Box in Santa Monica, Calif. 

The 46-year-old Justice League actor and 22-year-old Playboy model cracked a smile as they pulled up to the restaurant's drive-through window. 

The two have been spending a lot of quality time together. Just a few days ago, the duo was photographed heading to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. However, a source told E! News the Argo star was "not happy that there were photos."

These outings weren't the only things to raise a few eyebrows. Over the weekend, fans noticed Lindsay Shookus deleted her Instagram account. Affleck has been dating Shookus since at least last summer; however, the source told E! News the actor "feels it is over with Lindsay." According to the insider, Affleck recently learned Shookus cannot move to Los Angeles as previously planned.

Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Lastarpix / BACKGRID

Still, it wasn't that long ago the Saturday Night Live producer and actor were seen together. They were last photographed enjoying a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico in July. They were also spotted double-dating with her parents back in June.

Before dating Shookus, Affleck was with Jennifer Garner. While the two called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they have yet to finalize their divorce. The two stars co-parent their three children: Samuel, Violet and Seraphina.

