Ben Affleck is checking back into rehab, according to reports.

A source tells E! News a "visibly shaken" Jennifer Garner was spotted driving her soon-to-be ex-husband to rehab, just days after his breakup from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The mom arrived at the actor's home in the Pacific Palisades with her bodyguard in tow on Wednesday at 6 p.m., where the actress staged an intervention for the father of their three children, Violet, Serafina and Samuel.

The insider says the mother-of-three told the paparazzi it "wasn't a good time and to please leave the house," after which she, Ben and a bodyguard got in their car and drove off.

Another source tells E! News the Batman star had been drinking since Monday and knew he needed help. "He told Jen and was not resistant. He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him," the insider reports.