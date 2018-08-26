Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reach Divorce Settlement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reached a divorce settlement but will wait until he completes his current rehab stint to file it in court, E! News has learned.

The 46-year-old actor had entered a treatment center last week to combat an alcohol addiction relapse. Garner, 46, had driven him to the facility for what will mark his third inpatient rehab stint in 17 years. The two have remained friendly and have co-parented their three children since their 2015 separation, which preceded their 2017 divorce filing.

A source told E! News that Affleck and Garner have settled their divorce case and the final settlement will be filed with the court after her gets out of rehab. Affleck is set to remain in the treatment center for at least 30 days, E! News had learned last week.

The news also comes two weeks after it was revealed that their divorce was under threat of being dismissed due to lack of paperwork.