Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reach Divorce Settlement

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 8:21 AM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reached a divorce settlement but will wait until he completes his current rehab stint to file it in court, E! News has learned.
The 46-year-old actor had entered a treatment center last week to combat an alcohol addiction relapse. Garner, 46, had driven him to the facility for what will mark his third inpatient rehab stint in 17 years. The two have remained friendly and have co-parented their three children since their 2015 separation, which preceded their 2017 divorce filing.
A source told E! News that Affleck and Garner have settled their divorce case and the final settlement will be filed with the court after her gets out of rehab. Affleck is set to remain in the treatment center for at least 30 days, E! News had learned last week.
The news also comes two weeks after it was revealed that their divorce was under threat of being dismissed due to lack of paperwork.
Affleck's rehab stint began weeks after he and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus split after a year together and days after he was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton a couple of times.
"Ben had been content in his relationship with Lindsay, but the travel became a lot to deal with," another source had recently told E! News. "They talked about Lindsay moving to LA but it wasn't going to happen. They tried hard to make it work but with their families on both coasts it was tough to have a consistent relationship. This put a strain on Ben and he started drinking again."
Another insider told E! News, "Ben was doing well for the last few months and very committed to his sobriety. But recently he started to slip up and began drinking again. He wrapped his movie and had some downtime. This week, he was heavily drinking alone at home and with the Playboy model."
