Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Upcoming Wedding

Let the wedding planning begin!

Less than a week after Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas, fans are hoping to receive any and all details about the couple's journey to the altar.

While the pair is spending most of their time celebrating their new relationship status, E! News has learned that talk of the big day has already begun.

"Justin and Hailey have already been discussing their wedding plans and want to have a short engagement. They want to be married next year and it will be very small," a source shared with E! News. "They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding."

Soon after their engagement made news, many family members expressed their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. In fact, Justin asked Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee to propose.