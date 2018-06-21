Johnny Depp Was "as Low as I Believe I Could Have Gotten" After Simultaneous Amber Heard Divorce and Money Problems

More than a year after hitting rock bottom, Johnny Depphas taken a look back at the time everything in his life came crashing down.

It was Friday, January 13th when the star simultaneously finalized his divorce from Amber Heard—a turbulent split that had dominated the headlines for the second half of 2016—and filed a $25 million lawsuit against his business managers, blaming them for his $40 million debt and alleging fraud, negligent misrepresentation, wrongful foreclosure and a breach of fiduciary duty. The Mandel Company fired back in a cross-complaint, stating in court documents, "TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent...However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions."

While the star's problems financially and romantically became main topics of public conversation, behind the scenes, the Oscar nominee was in the midst of a serious low point.

"I was as low as I believe I could have gotten," he told Rolling Stone in an in-depth, wide-ranging interview. "The next step was, 'You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave there with your eyes closed.' I couldn't take the pain every day."