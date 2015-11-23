2015 American Music Awards: Five Things You Didn't See on TV

1. Friends With AMAs Benefits: If there's any question that Trainor and Pluth are more than just friends, you had to see what we saw after their performance—or didn't see, that is. The two barely interacted during commercial breaks.. They may want to think about getting an acting agent because their lip locking sure seemed authentic.

2. Hug It Out: Bieber was so grateful for his soaking wet performance that after the applause died down, he hugged each of his dancers before leaving the stage. The Biebs also received a big hug from Nick Jonas after the "Where Are Ü Now" singer picked up the AMA for favorite collaboration of the year.

3. Tight Squeeze: Who else was doing some hugging during commercial breaks? Ariana Grande embraced Jonas, Demi Lovato and Anna Kendrick. Jonas did the same with Luke Bryan. Frankie Grande made a beeline to Rebel Wilson for a hug and Joe Jonas gave one of the biggest hugs of the night to celeb body guard Big Rob (FYI: He was protecting The Weeknd last night). Nicki Minaj walked off stage arm-in-arm with Kylie Jenner after the E! reality star and supermodel Gigi Hadid presented the "Anaconda" diva with the favorite rap/hip-hop album award for her The Pinkprint.

4. Stick 'Em Up: You'd think the pink glow sticks that were handed out to the audience for Bieber's performance would be emblazoned with his name or one of this song titles. Nope, the sticks were actually swag from T-Mobile. And, yes, the audience were warned about the Coldplay beach balls before their colorful performance began.

5. Shut Up and Dance: Walk the Moon seemed to be the most excited about Alanis Morrisette and Lovato's duet on "You Oughta Know." They danced even when most of the audience was standing still while watching the duo belt out the 20-year-old hit.

