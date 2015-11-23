Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth's Makeout Was Almost Too Hot

Let's Marvin Gaye and get our kissing game on!
Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth were just some of the many stars expected to deliver special performances at Sunday night's 2015 American Music Awards. In this case, however, we weren't exactly prepared for some serious PDA.
While performing their collaboration "Marvin Gaye," things came to a steamy end with the lyrics "Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on."
But instead of maybe taking a bow or savoring the applause, these two decided to make out like nobody was watching. Can we get a hot damn alert!?
As the camera panned away, the Best Country Male winner Luke Bryan took to the stage to accept his award. Luckily, he couldn't ignore the elephant in the room.
"Charlie and Meghan getting it on over there smooching," he joked. "It rolled after the commercial break too."
So could these two be more than just friends? Or did those lyrics just take over during the performance?
One source tells E! News that the kiss was planned and happened in rehearsals. Trainor's rep told E! News that the pair is just good friends. Whatever the case, these two definitely got people talking!
