All of Jennifer Lopez's Sexy and Cleavage-Baring Outfits From the 2015 American Music Awards

When we all heard that Jennifer Lopez was hosting the 2015 American Music Awards, we instantly knew two things—she was going to dance at some point and it was going to be phenomenal (which was true), and she was going to rock some serious fashion that would not only make us drool, but make us want to go directly to the gym after the show.

Well, that was all also true (except we're not going to the gym because laziness).

J.Lo donned a whopping 10 (!) wardrobe changes throughout the big music awards show tonight, and each one was better than the last. From colorful frocks to embellished sheer gowns to form-fitting cut-out dresses that left little to the imagination, Jenny from the Block kept coming out in a saucy number that just made you wanna yell out, "Hot damn!"

So, it's only fair that we share all of these gorgeous looks with you, right? You're welcome.

Take a peek at Lopez's multiple outfits from the 2015 AMAs and let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below!