Justin Bieber Closes 2015 American Music Awards With Wet and Wild Finale Performance

The American Music Awards wouldn't quite be complete without a performance from none other than Justin Bieber.

Fresh off the recent release of his highly anticipated comeback album, the pop star closed out Sunday evening's festivities with a medley of some of his hottest hits. Backed by a crew of dancers and a lot of water, Bieber brought not one, not two, but three show-stopping renditions of "What Do You Mean?", "Where Are Ü Now" and "Sorry" to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Looking fairly casual in a baseball cap, tan hoodie and ripped jeans, the 21-year-old first wowed Beliebers with an unplugged version of "What Do You Mean?" before turning things up a notch with his signature dance moves.