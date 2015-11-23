Justin Bieber Closes 2015 American Music Awards With Wet and Wild Finale Performance

The American Music Awards wouldn't quite be complete without a performance from none other than Justin Bieber.
Fresh off the recent release of his highly anticipated comeback album, the pop star closed out Sunday evening's festivities with a medley of some of his hottest hits. Backed by a crew of dancers and a lot of water, Bieber brought not one, not two, but three show-stopping renditions of "What Do You Mean?", "Where Are Ü Now" and "Sorry" to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Looking fairly casual in a baseball cap, tan hoodie and ripped jeans, the 21-year-old first wowed Beliebers with an unplugged version of "What Do You Mean?" before turning things up a notch with his signature dance moves.
But it wasn't until the rain started pouring and the stage was turned into a soaking, slippery wonderland of sorts during "Sorry" that the crowd really went wild.
Despite the potential safety concerns that typically come with singing (and dancing) in the rain, Bieber and his team didn't miss a single beat during the performance. And much like his tear-filled breakdown during the 2015 VMAs, Bieber appeared emotional as the stage lights dimmed and his performance came to an end.
Ahead of the finale, Bieber was honored alongside DJs Skrillex and Diplo with the Collaboration of the Year award for their hit song "Where Are Ü Now."
Tune into Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E!