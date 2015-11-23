2015 American Music Awards: All of the Best & Worst Moments!

We hope you're ready to dance, party, cry, be shocked, sing and much more.
The 2015 American Music Awards offered a lot of memorable moments tonight—from serious dance breaks that left you twerking in front of your television to some surprise make-out sessions that had you glued to the screen, because WTF?
Plus, host Jennifer Lopez's body was on point in all of her wardrobe changes, and she sure knew how to open the show. Seriously, a lot happened tonight aside from just handing out awards, so if you missed the big moments, we've got you covered.
Best Opening: Damn, J.Lo! We knew the triple threat star was going to put on a good show, but even we weren't expecting the blowout dance show she put on to kick off the awards. Moving to a medley of this year's biggest tracks, Lopez was booty-shaking, stomping, body-rolling and more, and we could literally just watch her dance for the rest of the night and be more than fine with it.
Intuition Game Strong: Prince's third eye was very visible tonight. Like, literally. He basically stuck another lens from his shades on his forehead.
Selena's Sexy Strut: Selena Gomez hit the stage to perform her single "Same Old Love" in a sexy rhinestone body-suit, and between her sultry voice and her breakout dancing, the singer got the crowd on their feet and singing along.
Flashback: Jenny McCarthy's look at the AMAs gave us serious Singled Out vibes.
Oh Snap: In her first performance of the night, Demi Lovato brought the sass and confidence for her performance of "Confident." Showing off some leg and killer vocals, Lovato didn't hold back when it came to belting her latest anthem.
WTF?!: MEGHAN TRAINOR AND CHARLIE PUTH MADE OUT WITH EACH OTHER ON STAGE AND IT WAS INTENSE.
We Can't Focus: Ariana Grande brought back some old Hollywood glamour for her premiere performance of "Focus" and between her sexy outfit, amazing vocals, and brother Frankie's dancing in the crowd, we weren't sure what to appreciate more.
Girl Power: Nicki Minaj represented for the ladies when she beat J. Cole and Drake for Hip Hop Album of the Year, and of course, did a little dance when going to accept her award from Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
It's a Reunion!: We had a mini Clueless reunion when stars Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto teamed up on stage to introduce Gwen Stefani.
Speaking of Gwen: We were right there in the feels with you, girl. Performing "Used to Love You" was just as you expected—emotional.
Well, It Is Sunday: Nick Jonas took us to church with his medley performance of "Chains," "Levels," and "Jealous." After making us swoon with his voice (and face) and getting in on the drums, Jonas was joined with a choir who brought some soul to the performance.
Sam Hunt: The Best New Artist winner gives us heart eyes all day.
Sweet Nonna: Ariana took home the award of Favorite Pop/Rock Female artist and gave a shout-out to her grandmother, who was in attendance as well, by doing a sweet impression of her sharing that she got on the computer to vote. Too cute!
Welcome Back: Coldplay hit the stage to perform for the first time in seven years at the AMAs and they killed it, obvs.
It's Getting Hot in Here: Weeknd was on fire during his performance of "Hills." For real, because there was actual fire. It was hot. Both literally and figuratively.
We Need a Tissue: Skrillex won his first AMA for "Where Are U Now" featuring Justin Bieber, and during his speech, we couldn't help but tear up. "We are just here to keep pushing music forward, and breaking stereotypes. Thank you for being there. And, I just want to say, there's so much negative stuff happening in the world, so it's up to us to put positive things out there. Thank you for listening," he said, and then looked to the sky and added, "Mom, I love you."
New Music: Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Leon Bridges debuted a new song tonight called "Kevin," and it contained a deep message and powerful lyrics that was heightened by a very empowering performance.
Blast From the Past: Alanis Morrisette brought back one of her all-time hits "You Oughta Know" with some help from Lovato, and we instantly felt like we were in the '90s again.
Tribute to Paris: With a heartfelt introduction from Jared Leto, Celine Dion entered the stage to perform an iconic French song from Edith Piaf in honor of the tragedies that struck Paris recently, bringing many of those in the room to tears. "Tonight, we honor the victims of the unimaginable violence that has taken place in Paris and around the world," Leto said.
Han Solo in the House: Harrison Ford made a guest appearance to introduce a special Star Wars: The Force Awakens scene and a tribute to some famous musical scores, performed by best-selling acapella group Pentatonix.
The Grand Finale: Bieber closed the show with a wet performance that got the crowd going. Starting off slow with a melodic rendition of "What Do U Mean," and then got into a dance break before having it literally pour rain all over him for "Sorry."
And just like that, the 2015 AMAs were over.
Tune in to Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E!