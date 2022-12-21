Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Shares Her Wish After His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute dedicated to the dancer on social media. See it below.

By Daisy Maldonado Dec 21, 2022 11:54 PMTags
CelebritiesStephen "tWitch" Boss
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son. 

Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call on FaceTime. She captioned the Dec. 20 post, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

Stephen, who was most known for his time as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, passed away on Dec. 13 at the age of 40. He died by suicide.

His tragic passing was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker in a statement to E! News.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Allison's statement concluded, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The couple share children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.f

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

2

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death

3

See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa

Two days after his passing, his mother took to social media to express her grief. "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can." 

Addressing her son, Connie said, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Trending Stories

1

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

2

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death

3

See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa

4

Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well Short Film Revealed

5

Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

Latest News

Ashley Graham Claps Back at Claim She Takes "Fat Positivity Too Far"

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death

Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well Short Film Revealed

Proof Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Bikini Belfie

Get a Peek at New Seasons of Succession & True Detective

Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Stage

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss