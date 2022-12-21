Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Shares Her Wish After His Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son.
Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call on FaceTime. She captioned the Dec. 20 post, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"
Stephen, who was most known for his time as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, passed away on Dec. 13 at the age of 40. He died by suicide.
His tragic passing was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker in a statement to E! News.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."
Allison's statement concluded, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
The couple share children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.f
Two days after his passing, his mother took to social media to express her grief. "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."
Addressing her son, Connie said, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."