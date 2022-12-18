Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

Ho ho ho, daddy duty calls!

Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, fellow influencer Abby De La Rosa shared on her own Instagram a photo of herself with Nick and their three kids—twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 18 months, and baby daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 1 month. Their little girl is Nick's youngest and 11th child. Abby captioned the photo, "Christmas '22."

Nick is a father of 11 kids overall. In December 2021, the 42-year-old's son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died at age 5 months from brain cancer. The model is currently pregnant with Cannon's 12th baby.