Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Ho ho ho, daddy duty calls!
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, fellow influencer Abby De La Rosa shared on her own Instagram a photo of herself with Nick and their three kids—twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 18 months, and baby daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 1 month. Their little girl is Nick's youngest and 11th child. Abby captioned the photo, "Christmas '22."
Nick is a father of 11 kids overall. In December 2021, the 42-year-old's son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died at age 5 months from brain cancer. The model is currently pregnant with Cannon's 12th baby.
"I love children," Nick said on a recent episode of the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. Agus. "I love all of my children. I'm grateful to all of their mothers for working with my crazy life."
See photos of Nick's family below: