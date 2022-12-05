See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally.

One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

For the festive outing, the duo kept their looks casual, bundling up in similar black jackets. At one point, Tish was seen taking a selfie in front of the tree they picked out.

Fans had been speculating about a potential love connection between the two since August, when Tish commented "Hi babe" on one of Dominic's Instagram posts. He added fuel to the fire by responding, "Hi love." That same month, the pair vacationed in Canada with actor's daughter Lily Rose Purcell, with the 19-year-old sharing a cute selfie with the 55-year-old. (Dominic is also dad to three other children with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.)