See Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Kiss While Teasing New Collab

Letting the music say it all.
Amid speculation that Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose, the two are now teasing news of their partnership—but not in the way that you might think. Instead, the pair have announced that they are will be collaborating on a new song.
In an Oct. 21 Instagram post, Billy Ray and Firerose posted a short video of the two sharing a kiss, captioning it, "'Time' … coming soon."
This isn't the first time the two would be joining forces musically, with the pair releasing the single 'New Day" in 2021.
Following their initial duet, they went on to work together on another single, "Time," and appeared to remain close friends based on their social media activity.
Billy Ray's romance with the Australian comes months after he and estranged wife Tish Cyrus who he shares five children including Miley Cyrus—announced their split after almost 30 years of marriage in April. And the split, per an E! News source, has taken a toll on Miley's relationship with her dad.
"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the source told E! News on Oct. 20. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."
As for where Miley stands with his dad's rumored fiancée, the source shared that she "doesn't have a relationship" with her.
"She, of course, hopes he is happy," the insider added. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."
In addition to Miley, Tish and Billy Ray share kids Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. Tish is also mom to Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship while Billy Ray is also a dad to son, Christopher, 30.