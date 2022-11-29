Tish Cyrus Shares Message About "Perfect Timing" After Debuting Dominic Purcell Romance

As Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's relationship heats up, she shared a message about timing. Keep reading to find out what she said.

By Amy Lamare Nov 29, 2022 4:56 PMTags
Billy Ray CyrusCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell

Timing is everything for Tish Cyrus.

Just one day after confirming her relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in an Instagram Story featuring the pair hugging next to a pool, the 55-year-old shared a message about things happening in their own time. 

She shared an image that said, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out alright," captioning the Nov. 29 post, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Fans have been speculating about a potential love connection between Tish and the Legends of Tomorrow actor since August, when Tish commented "Hi babe" on Dominic's Aug. 2 Instagram post. He added fuel to the fire by responding, "Hi love."

That month, the pair vacationed in Canada with Dominic's daughter Lily Rose Purcell, with the 19-year-old sharing a cute selfie with Tish. The actor is also dad to daughter Audrey, 21, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Tish and Dominic's new romance comes seven months after the manager and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage. 

photos
Tish Cyrus Steps Out After Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

Since their split, the "Old Town Road" singer, 61, as also moved on, getting engaged to singer Firerose, 34, in November. The pair, who revealed to People that they met on the set of Hannah Montana, have also collaborated musically. After releasing their song "New Day" in July 2021, they've since debuted "Time" in November. 

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

3

Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

The former couple share daughters Miley Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 22, along with son Braison Cyrus, 28. She's also mom to Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33 from a previous relationship.

And while Miley has yet to weigh in—publicly at least—on her mom's new relationship, a source previously told E! News in October that her parents' divorce put a strain on her relationship with her dad.

"It's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the source said. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

