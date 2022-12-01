Jordin Sparks Details Sitting Next to Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski During Their NBA Date Night

Jordin Sparks, tell us how we're supposed to breathe with no air—and all about Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's NBA date.

The singer—who sat next to the model and the Saturday Night Live alum at the Knicks versus Grizzlies game Nov. 27—revealed what she really witnessed between the two.

"I was trying not to be all up in their business," she exclusively told E! News at the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30. "But they sounded like they were having a great time. And we bonded over the fact that it gets kinda awkward when they have to put the camera in your face and show you to everybody....They were really nice, and I was really happy to sit next to them."

The courtside photos of Emily and Pete had fans buzzing as the stars continue to spark romance rumors. So why does Jordin think followers are so intrigued by the duo?