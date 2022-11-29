Tish Cyrus Shares Message About "Perfect Timing" After Debuting Dominic Purcell Romance

Timing is everything for Tish Cyrus.

Just one day after confirming her relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in an Instagram Story featuring the pair hugging next to a pool, the 55-year-old shared a message about things happening in their own time.

She shared an image that said, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out alright," captioning the Nov. 29 post, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Fans have been speculating about a potential love connection between Tish and the Legends of Tomorrow actor since August, when Tish commented "Hi babe" on Dominic's Aug. 2 Instagram post. He added fuel to the fire by responding, "Hi love."

That month, the pair vacationed in Canada with Dominic's daughter Lily Rose Purcell, with the 19-year-old sharing a cute selfie with Tish. The actor is also dad to daughter Audrey, 21, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Tish and Dominic's new romance comes seven months after the manager and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage.