He also reflected on his journey in an Instagram post.

"Last year in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what i could be, I went looking for beats on YouTube," he began. "I remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. When suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew i would make something special out of it! My sister told me I had little time left before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. I was so upset ! I used it as motivation for the song! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister's back porch and listened to the beat OVER OVER & OVER!! Then it came to me!! In my best singing voice I sung 'YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE' I LOVED IT ALREADY! I started to work on it EVERY SINGLE DAY. It needed to be funny. It needed to be catchy. It needed to be hip-hop , it needed to be country, and it needed to be short!! By the time i was finished setting it up I was out of my sister's crib and at my brothers place. On December 2️nd, I went into the studio and recorded OLD TOWN ROAD and put it out the exact same day!! Did I know it would become the longest running number 1️ song of all time? NO!‼️ But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. This song has changed my life and the way i see the world around me in less than a year. Thank you to every single person who has been a part of this journey. As I said before, it's just the beginning!"