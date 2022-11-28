Heather Rae El Moussa Details "Ups and Downs" of Co-Parenting Relationship With Christina Haack

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is speaking out about where she stands with husband Tarek El Moussa's ex Christina Haack.

The Selling Sunset star discussed her co-parenting relationship with the Christina on the Coast host during a recent interview for Today All Day's series "The New Rules."

"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather explained in a sneak peek of the Nov. 29 episode. "No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse, and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce, and you're coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex—like, for me I did."

She continued, "So I kinda had to navigate my feelings along with falling in love with a man, raising children, getting a whole new family, also filming my own TV shows."