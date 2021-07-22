Breaking Down the Alleged Conflict Between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack on Flip or Flop Set

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

These exes are on the outs: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack reportedly had a confrontation on the set of Flip of Flop last week.

According to multiple outlets, the former spouses and HGTV co-stars got into a heated argument on Wednesday, July 14, while shooting their show.

Production sources told TMZ that the feud began when Christina signaled to Tarek that it was time to start filming. Per TMZ, he "didn't like the way she signaled" and "immediately lost his cool."

He allegedly threw insults at Christina, who is the mother of his children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Tarek compared her to his current fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and claimed his bride-to-be is "hotter and richer," according to TMZ's unnamed sources.

Another anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that tensions have been high between the reality stars since Christina publicly revealed she smoked the venom of a toad, "which basically reset my brain," she wrote on Instagram three weeks ago.