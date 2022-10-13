Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson

Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road.
The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
And Anstead didn't hold back in addressing the criticism. "Hopefully you can do some research and return for a more informed view," he wrote to one user, explaining in another comment that Haack "totally can" post about Hudson as unsponsored content.
Calling out all the negative comments, Anstead added, "It's an interesting insight into human behavior as the 'herd' follow clickbait and tantrums rather than access the facts to draw a more informed decision."
The 34-year-old also seemingly defended his decision to take Haack to court, writing back when someone told him to ignore the backlash, "If someone said to me 6 months ago 'you will get a handful of Karen's send you some abuse but I'm exchange Hudzo will no longer be exploited' I would take that deal! As a parent I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him."
For her part, Haack, 39, has denied Anstead's claims. "The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," she said in court documents obtained by E! News in September. "My position remains that Ant and I should be good coparents to Hudson. However, Ant's continued misrepresentations and false statements make that difficult."
While Haack did confirm that Hudson "appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads," she noted in the docs that "each took less than five minutes to film" and "Ant is well aware that my film schedule is not an extensive production."
Recently, the Christina on the Coast star announced that she'll be taking a social media hiatus as she's "mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations" against her.
"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information," she wrote in an Oct. 2 Instagram post. "This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."