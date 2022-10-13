Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson

For her part, Haack, 39, has denied Anstead's claims. "The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," she said in court documents obtained by E! News in September. "My position remains that Ant and I should be good coparents to Hudson. However, Ant's continued misrepresentations and false statements make that difficult."

While Haack did confirm that Hudson "appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads," she noted in the docs that "each took less than five minutes to film" and "Ant is well aware that my film schedule is not an extensive production."

Recently, the Christina on the Coast star announced that she'll be taking a social media hiatus as she's "mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations" against her.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information," she wrote in an Oct. 2 Instagram post. "This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."