Why Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall Relished Entering The White Lotus in the Middle of the Season

Watch : The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Talks Funny "Sensitive Nipples" Introduction

Two new guests have checked into The White Lotus.

Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall arrived on the scene in Sicily in the Nov. 13 episode of the hit HBO series—Hollander as English expat Quentin, Woodall as his nephew Jack—and the duo didn't waste any time making an impact.

"It was really exciting, really fun," Woodall exclusively told E! News. "The scene in which it happens is a fun way to do it. Just to walk out to the pool, get your kit off, covered in tattoos and start talking about your sensitive nipples."

That's one way to make a first impression!

For Hollander, best known for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and Pride & Prejudice, it presented an enticing creative opportunity, telling E!, "It was interesting to read because you could see we're a different element coming over the hill and the story is going somewhere else completely."

The 55-year-old actor credited White Lotus creator Mike White for subverting expectations in season two—and using his character as a means to do so.

"I just remember thinking how bold this is," Hollander said. "He's not sticking to his formula. He's being really courageous and reckless with it. He said, ‘I'm doing something else now.' I was thrilled to get on the ride."