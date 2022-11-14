Why Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall Relished Entering The White Lotus in the Middle of the Season

Two new guests have checked into The White Lotus.
Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall arrived on the scene in Sicily in the Nov. 13 episode of the hit HBO series—Hollander as English expat Quentin, Woodall as his nephew Jack—and the duo didn't waste any time making an impact.
"It was really exciting, really fun," Woodall exclusively told E! News. "The scene in which it happens is a fun way to do it. Just to walk out to the pool, get your kit off, covered in tattoos and start talking about your sensitive nipples."
That's one way to make a first impression!
For Hollander, best known for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and Pride & Prejudice, it presented an enticing creative opportunity, telling E!, "It was interesting to read because you could see we're a different element coming over the hill and the story is going somewhere else completely."
The 55-year-old actor credited White Lotus creator Mike White for subverting expectations in season two—and using his character as a means to do so.
"I just remember thinking how bold this is," Hollander said. "He's not sticking to his formula. He's being really courageous and reckless with it. He said, ‘I'm doing something else now.' I was thrilled to get on the ride."
In fact, Hollander compared his experience working with Jennifer Coolidge, who who reprises her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuoid and who he shares most of his screen time with, as literally like being on an amusement park attraction.
"It was like winning a competition," he said. "It was like going on some Disney ride where you suddenly find yourself in Pirates of the Caribbean. As a fan of season one, it was very exciting to be standing next to the actual character and talking to her as the actual character. I watched season one long before there was even a suggestion of season two, let alone that I'd be in it. That was thrilling."
Woodall, whose character shares a moment with Haley Lu Richardson's Portia during the episode, was rendered nearly speechless about his scene partner.
"She is so much fun," he said. "She's one of a kind, that woman. She's like a unicorn. It's kind of hard to describe her, in a way. I don't even have words for it. But we had a blast."
As for whether or not Hollander would be open to reprising his role in a hypothetical season three (a la Coolidge), he said he hasn't heard any rumblings just yet, adding, "You'd have to be out of your mind not to be interested."
The mystery deepens.
