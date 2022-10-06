The White Lotus Ups Its Body Count In Season 2 Trailer

Watch : The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

Looks like checking into the White Lotus is just as dangerous this season as it was last time.

HBO released the trailer for the second season of The White Lotus Oct. 6, and yes: There's another body. After months of speculation, finally, the trailer teases some of the conflicts that will go down during the ensemble cast's stay at the hotel chain's Sicily, Italy location.

First, Dominic (Michael lmperioli), Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) are on a boys trip to learn about their family roots—but not by choice.

"We're on a family vacation right now and it's just the three of us," Albie explains, "because all the women in our family hate you."

And it's no wonder the women in their lives aren't the biggest fans: Throughout the teaser, the older men flirt and hook up with Italian locals Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), with Dominic even telling hotel concierge Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) that they'll be visiting him all week.