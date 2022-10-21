Exclusive

Why Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge is ready to join another dramatic television show—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. See why she's interested to join the Bravo franchise here.

Jennifer Coolidge is ready to take center diamond. 

The Watcher actress, who shared that she's a Housewives fan back in August, is now revealing which of the many Bravo franchises she'd most like to join.

"Beverly Hills is riveting," she exclusively told E! News on Oct. 20's White Lotus red carpet. "It is riveting for many reasons."

Coolidge went on to say explain that "all the gays that I have" are "obsessed with it, so they would want me to do that one."

And which cast member, exactly, is Coolidge most excited to duke it out with?

"Lisa Rinna is such a good villain," she said. "So I like that [franchise]."

Plus, we already know what Coolidge's Real Housewives tagline would be. Back in August, the actress told Variety she would open up her season with, "If any of you girls say anything c---y to me, I'm gonna beat the s--t out of you." Instantly iconic!

And while Coolidge isn't exactly attending BravoCon just yet, she does have a whole lot of other drama on her plate: namely season two of HBO's The White Lotus, where she is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid. And while Tanya is traveling to Sicily with beau Greg (Jon Gries), there's trouble in paradise.

"Lots of trouble with a guy—with the dude," she joked. "I met this amazing dude in White Lotus one. He had this terrible cough, and I was like, 'When is this gonna go away so we can really have some fun?' Then he gets rid of the cough, and then we get to Sicily, and he's kinda cold and snotty. He's really bumming me out."

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Find out for yourself what happens to Tanya's relationship when season two of The White Lotus premieres Oct. 30 on HBO and HBO Max.

