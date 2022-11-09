The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Trailer: Watch Your Fave Celebs Enter the Tent

D'Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster, Marshawn Lynch and more celebs show off their kitchen skills in the trailer for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, premiering Dec. 2.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 09, 2022 9:00 PMTags
TVTrailersSaturday Night LiveCelebritiesEllie Kemper
Watch: Great British Baking Show's Judge Addresses Mexican Week BACKLASH

Ready, set, bake!

Stars from all corners of the entertainment industry enter the iconic Great British Baking Show tent in the trailer for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, premiering Dec. 2 on Roku Channel.

Six celebs—The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden, comedian Joel Kim Booster, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, actor and writer Nat Faxon, social media star Liza Koshy and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman—attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and earn the title of Star Baker.

Once the competition begins, things don't exactly go smoothly.

"How do you turn this damn stove on?" Marshawn asks, while Chloe says, "Mascarpone? Never heard of her," as she reads a recipe during the Technical Challenge.

Elsewhere, things head south for Joel in multiple ways, first his pants rip as he bends over to check his oven, and then seconds later, his two-tiered chocolate cake is seen falling off its stand.

However, in an apparent bit of holiday magic, judge Prue seems to be impressed with how the celebs perform, asking Paul, "Does this mean Americans are just better bakers?"

We can't wait to find out!

photos
The Great British Baking Show Winners: Where Are They Are Now

In its sixth season, Severance star Zach Cherry and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper take over hosting duties on The Great American Baking Show. Regular episodes of the series, featuring non-celebrity amateur bakers, will premiere on Roku Channel in 2023 and will also feature Paul and Prue as judges.

The five previous seasons of The Great American Baking Show aired on ABC and featured multiple hosts including Nia Vardalos, Ayesha Curry and Emma Bunton

Find out if the celebs can avoid soggy bottoms when The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday premieres Dec. 2 on Roku Channel.

