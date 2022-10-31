Gwendoline Christie and More Stars are Coming to Severance Season 2

Lumen Industries might have an overcrowding issue.
Apple TV+'s hit drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, has added eight new actors for season two, E! News has learned.
Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, The Lord of the Rings star John Noble, Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever have all joined the cast of the mind-bending series, which recently started production on its second season.
In typical Severance style, details of their roles remain a shrouded mystery.
Also expect to see Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in similarly safe-guarded roles.
In addition to the newbies, the second season of Severance will also welcome back Scott, Arquette and Walken, as well as Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus.
"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance," Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller said in a statement to E! News. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"
As for what to expect from the highly-anticipated second season, the show's creator Dan Erickson teased that fans should be ready for the show's universe to be explored in greater detail.
"We're expanding the world. We're building it out," he exclusively told E! News on the Time100 Next red carpet Oct. 25. "You're going to see some new locations, both on the innie and outie side that are going to be really cool and exciting. What we've got so far is awesome."
Here's hoping we get an wilder waffle party.
The first season of Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.
--Reporting by Charles O'Keefe