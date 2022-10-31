Gwendoline Christie and More Stars are Coming to Severance Season 2

Watch : Adam Scott Talks Al Pacino's Reaction to Severance at Emmys 2022

Lumen Industries might have an overcrowding issue.

Apple TV+'s hit drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, has added eight new actors for season two, E! News has learned.

Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, The Lord of the Rings star John Noble, Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever have all joined the cast of the mind-bending series, which recently started production on its second season.

In typical Severance style, details of their roles remain a shrouded mystery.

Also expect to see Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in similarly safe-guarded roles.

In addition to the newbies, the second season of Severance will also welcome back Scott, Arquette and Walken, as well as Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance," Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller said in a statement to E! News. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"