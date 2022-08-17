The Great American Baking Show Gets a Makeover with A New Duo as Co-Hosts

Watch : Ellie Kemper - 2018 Emmys Glambot

The rise of The Great American Baking Show is here to stay, but with a sweet twist.

The hit competition series has added a new duo to host the U.S. spin-off of U.K.'s iconic flagship series, The Great British Baking Show. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper and Severance star Zach Cherry are the new faces of this perfectly edible adaptation, E! News can confirm.

Much like the British version, Kemper and Cherry will follow a group of amateur bakers competing in a series of tasty, but sometimes stressful, challenges, hoping to earn the title of America's best baker.

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver."