Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC

Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Attention, Upper East Siders!

Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.

Lively's NYC outing comes about two months after she confirmed she's expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September. While appearing on one of the panels, the actress—who also shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with the Deadpool star, 46—expressed how "family is the most important thing to me." Sharing more about her loved ones, Lively then discussed how her mother inspired her growing up and the lessons she hopes to pass on to her own children.