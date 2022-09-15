Pregnant Blake Lively Shares The "Important" Message She Hopes to Send Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Spotted: Blake Lively raising the next generation of strong women.
When it comes to setting an example for her kids, the Gossip Girl alum relies on her experience with her own mom to lead the way. "My mom is the hardest working person I ever met. I grew up watching a woman be everything," Blake shared with Moira Forbes during the September Forbes Power Women's Summit. "I watched her be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew."
The actress who is mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, wants her girls to grow up knowing their futures are limitless and nothing can hold them back. "It's important for my kids to see you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. Be both or neither," she added. "But just for them to see that anything is possible."
The Age of Adaline star, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared that in their house, family will always come first. "Because I am so obsessed with my family I want to work on things that I really believe in that aren't just noise," she explained. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating. I would love for my kids to see that across all areas."
However, aside from being a full-time mom and actress Blake has worked closely with numerous nonprofits throughout the years, most recently partnering with Green America, a nonprofit that gives micro-loans to women living in poverty to help them grow their businesses and help with financial planning.
The Green Lantern star stressed the importance of giving back, something she also hopes to instill in her children. "I think it is our responsibility, no matter what stage of business you're at, to not just do it for yourself or your family but for others," she shared. "That's how it becomes rewarding."
Earlier this year Blake revealed how becoming a mom gave her a newfound sense of confidence. "Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."