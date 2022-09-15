Pregnant Blake Lively Shares The "Important" Message She Hopes to Send Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Watch : Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments

Spotted: Blake Lively raising the next generation of strong women.

When it comes to setting an example for her kids, the Gossip Girl alum relies on her experience with her own mom to lead the way. "My mom is the hardest working person I ever met. I grew up watching a woman be everything," Blake shared with Moira Forbes during the September Forbes Power Women's Summit. "I watched her be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew."

The actress who is mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, wants her girls to grow up knowing their futures are limitless and nothing can hold them back. "It's important for my kids to see you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. Be both or neither," she added. "But just for them to see that anything is possible."

The Age of Adaline star, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared that in their house, family will always come first. "Because I am so obsessed with my family I want to work on things that I really believe in that aren't just noise," she explained. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating. I would love for my kids to see that across all areas."