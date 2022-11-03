Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott

We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement.
Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."
For the shoot, Alyssa and Nick came together to pose nearly nude in a bathtub. For one photograph captured by Gabriel Villalobos, the Wild ‘N Out host kissed Alyssa's bump as she posed with nothing but a towel wrapped around her hair. "Thank you @itsalyssaemm & @nickcannon," Gabriel wrote on Instagram, "for letting me photograph and share this special moment with you guys."
Alyssa announced that she was pregnant on Oct. 26 by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. The news came nearly a year after the model and Nick announced their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor.
"This is a beautiful show dedicated to my son," Nick said on the Dec. 7, 2021 episode of The Nick Cannon Show after confirming his child's death. "You never know what someone is going through. Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."
Following his son's passing, Nick also praised Alyssa, who is also a mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, for her strength during the grieving process.
"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen," the 42-year-old shared on his former talk show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom."
This past summer, Alyssa opened up about how she was coping with the loss of her son.
"I can't believe it's been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Aug. 12. "I will never be the same. My body feels it. I've been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum."
While Nick has yet to publicly comment on Alyssa's pregnancy, their latest photoshoot suggests his family is about to get bigger in 2023.
