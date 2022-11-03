Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon appeared to confirm he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child together after participating in a maternity shoot with the model. See the pictures for yourself.

Watch: Mother of Nick Cannon's Late Son Announces Pregnancy

We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement.

Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot. 

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."

For the shoot, Alyssa and Nick came together to pose nearly nude in a bathtub. For one photograph captured by Gabriel Villalobos, the Wild ‘N Out host kissed Alyssa's bump as she posed with nothing but a towel wrapped around her hair. "Thank you @itsalyssaemm & @nickcannon," Gabriel wrote on Instagram, "for letting me photograph and share this special moment with you guys." 

Alyssa announced that she was pregnant on Oct. 26 by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. The news came nearly a year after the model and Nick announced their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor.

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

"This is a beautiful show dedicated to my son," Nick said on the Dec. 7, 2021 episode of The Nick Cannon Show after confirming his child's death. "You never know what someone is going through. Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

 

Gabriel Villalobos / @gabevphoto

Following his son's passing, Nick also praised Alyssa, who is also a mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, for her strength during the grieving process.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen," the 42-year-old shared on his former talk show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom."

This past summer, Alyssa opened up about how she was coping with the loss of her son.

"I can't believe it's been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Aug. 12. "I will never be the same. My body feels it. I've been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum."

Gabriel Villalobos / @gabevphoto

While Nick has yet to publicly comment on Alyssa's pregnancy, their latest photoshoot suggests his family is about to get bigger in 2023. 

Keep scrolling to meet all of Nick's children, beginning with his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

