How Ryan Reynolds Spent “the Best Birthday of All” With Pregnant Blake Lively

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style.

The Deadpool star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.

In one image, Ryan shows off a pair of sunglasses shaped like colorful cupcakes, with the words "Happy Birthday" above the frame. The close-knit family all posed together for one photo, with the Gossip Girl star—dressed in black—and Ryan in front of a chocolatey birthday cake.

"This birthday was the best birthday of all," Ryan captioned his post. "Thanks for all the kind messages."

Many stars sent the Free Guy actor birthday wishes, including Blake's half-sister Robyn Lively who wrote, "HBD brother! So grateful to be on your "family" plan. But for realsies. Love you so much!"