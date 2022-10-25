How Ryan Reynolds Spent “the Best Birthday of All” With Pregnant Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday with close family and friends, including Blake Lively, who is pregnant with their fourth child. See the glasses the Deadpool actor wore for the occasion.

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style.

The Deadpool star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.

In one image, Ryan shows off a pair of sunglasses shaped like colorful cupcakes, with the words "Happy Birthday" above the frame. The close-knit family all posed together for one photo, with the Gossip Girl star—dressed in black—and Ryan in front of a chocolatey birthday cake.

"This birthday was the best birthday of all," Ryan captioned his post. "Thanks for all the kind messages."

Many stars sent the Free Guy actor birthday wishes, including Blake's half-sister Robyn Lively who wrote, "HBD brother! So grateful to be on your "family" plan. But for realsies. Love you so much!"

How did Ryan spend his day? It appears on the water, as his photos show show the 46 year old poolside, on a boat and then going for a swim.

Ryan's birthday comes two weeks after Blake was spotted joining her husband of 10 years at the stands of London's Wembley Stadium during the Oct. 12 episode of Welcome to Wrexham. The two were cheering for soccer Wrexham A.F.C., who Ryan bought along with Rob McElhenney in 2020.

Blake isn't the only family member cheering on Ryan as he strives to turn the team into champions.

In an Sept. 22 episode, Ryan is filmed answering a FaceTime call from Blake and their daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

"Hi Dad, look at you on the field!" his family is heard saying, as Ryan shows the stadium in the call. Off screen, Blake is heard gushing, "Wow, that's so cool."

Now those are real team players.

