Blake Lively and Daughters Make Appearance at Ryan Reynolds’ Soccer Game in Welcome to Wrexham

These two are (soccer) goals.
Blake Lively was spotted by Ryan Reynolds' side during the Oct. 12 episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which also seemed to include a message from the couple's kids.
In the footage, Blake—who shares 7-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty with Ryan, was seen hanging out in the stands of London's Wembley Stadium next to the Deadpool actor as the two cheered on his soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., for their match.
For the event, Blake sported a black dress with a cherry print and a gold necklace. The Age of Adaline actress was plenty hyped for the game and shouted "Whoo!"next to Ryan while they clapped as the match kicked off.
Ryan shared how special it was to watch the game at such an iconic venue with Blake by his side, noting in the episode, "For me and my family, watching this up there was f--king crazy."
Unfortunately, they did not take home the win at the Wembley match. But even with a disappointing result, Ryan kept his spirit in good shape, as the actor teased while in the locker room hallway, "I'm just gonna hop in the shower with the guys."
Blake and what appeared to be their daughters were spotted hanging out in that very hallway and a little girl's voice was quick to keep Ryan in check by replying, "Daaaad!!!"
Ryan replied, "No? OK, no. I'm not going to do that."
The show follows Ryan and Rob McElhenney as they navigate being owners of Wrexham A.F.C., which is the third oldest professional football club in the world. The two took on ownership of Wrexham in 2020. As for their motivation to do just that? Ryan and Rob have set out a goal to make this underdog team a success story.
It's not the first time Blake has been featured in the FX series. During the Sept. 22 episode, she and the kids made a FaceTime call to Ryan while he was visiting Wrexham A.F.C. soccer team's stadium, Racecourse Ground in Wales.
"Hi Dad, look at you on the field!" one of his daughters said during the call. While Ryan panned the camera to show off the area, Blake could he heard noting, "Wow, that's so cool."
Talk about a great teammate.