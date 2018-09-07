Rob McElhenney Mocks His "Super Realistic" Body Transformation

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 9:52 AM

Rob McElhenney is getting real about his body transformation.

The 41-year-old It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star took to social media this week after the show's season 13 premiere to address (and mock) the "super realistic" lifestyle changes he's made in order to achieve his new physique. "I did something really dumb this season," he tweeted Wednesday night. "Check it out in 10minutes."

The actor, writer and producer is showing off a new muscular look this season, complete with ripped abs. After watching the episode, social media went wild over Rob, but he wants everyone to know the real story behind his body transformation.

"Look, it's not that hard," Rob wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside before and after photos. "All you need to do is lift weights six days a week, stop drinking alcohol, don't eat anything after 7pm, don't eat any carbs or sugar at all, in fact just don't eat anything you like, get the personal trainer from Magic Mike, sleep nine hours a night, run three miles a day, and have a studio pay for the whole thing over a six to seven month span."

"I don't know why everyone's not doing this," he continued. "It's a super realistic lifestyle and an appropriate body image to compare oneself to. #hollywood."

The post has already received close to 100,000 likes on Instagram, with many celebs sending him messages in the comments.

"Nice work!!!" Matt Bomer commented. "Congrats Man! Very eloquently stated."

Colin Hanks also commented, "It's getting a studio to pay for it which sounds like the most unrealistic part of that whole equation."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

