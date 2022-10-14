The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Tattoo Tribute to David Beckham

Watch : Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding

For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever.

The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.

But on Oct. 13, Victoria set the record straight on her decision to get de-ink. "They just didn't look so nice," she said during her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It doesn't mean anything more than that."

The fashion designer went on to explain that the tattoos, which she got "a long, long time ago," had turned to a "sort of bluey" color over the years. Unhappy with how they looked, Victoria decided that a "cleanse" of her body art collection was in order.